Buhari Directs NEMA To Intervene In Benue Flooding

As flooding in Benue state continues, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed thethe President has directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately mobilize personnel and resources to come to the aid of the victims of the flooding.

In the last couple of days thousands of homes have been devasted by the raging flood while over a 100, 000 persons have been displaced.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the president on media and publicity said Buhari is closely monitoring the situation, and will be receiving regular updates on the scale of the disaster, as well as the Federal Government’s humanitarian response.

He said the President extends his sympathies to the government and people of Benue State, and assured that the Federal Government will make available any assistance needed to enable the state government and the affected communities cope with and surmount the impact of the flooding.