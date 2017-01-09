Buhari, Emefiele Scheme Systematic Stealings To Fund 2019 Elections

…As Group plans protest

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

Nigerian Wailers, an online Pressure group, has alleged that there is an ongoing plan between the duo of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, through a systematic stealing from Foreign Exchange trade to fund 2019 elections.

The Group, tweeting from its hashtag today, #OccupyCBN, revealed that “Nigeria belongs to all of US. Let us stand against Buhari and his systematic stealing through CBN, remember what Emir Sanusi Said?

It further alleged that Buhari is giving a ‘FREE PASS’ to his friends and families to trade Foreign Exchange illegality, so as to mop up enough funds for 2019 elections, saying that “we must salvage the country from a total collapse. Cabals are much more under Buhari’s regime! Let’s #OccupyCBN and tell the world what’s up.

“If we don’t #OccupyCBN now, Buhari will make Nigerians poorer than it is now. You may not have option than to collect money for Votes in 2019”.

Nigerian Wailers added that “as long as the people are POOR, at every elections, N5,000 will always buy votes! That is what Buhari is planning for 2019”.

The group has therefore threatened to protest the devalued naira against dollar on Friday, at the main entrance of Central Bank of Nigeria CBN.