Buhari Has Not Breached The Constitution – Presidency

The Presidency formally reacted to the protest by coalition of civil society groups over the continued absence of ailing President Muhammadu Buhari and inisted that President has not breached any constitutional provision as alleged by the protesters.

The civil society bodies were protesting the long absence of President Buhari who’s been away for 90 days and demanded Buhari resumes office resigns from office

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu speaking to State House Correspondents at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja explained that

since President Buhari duly handed over power to his Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and wrote the National Assembly, the protest has no basis.

Shehu said the protesters were only exercising their civic rights and that was the beauty of democracy.

According to him, “they are exercising their rights in line with the constitution of this country of what use or value is a democracy in which citizens cannot embark on peaceful protests so we respect their right to convene or undertake peaceful protest.

“On the second issue whether the President should resign or disclose or whatever, I think they are stepping outside the laws of this country anyone conversant with the constitution of this country will have noticed or seen that Mr President has complied 100 percent with the requirements of the constitution of this country.

“He has handed over power to the Vice President relying on the constitution and the Vice President is carrying out with the affairs of this country, he is undertaking activities of government in line with the constitution in a way that the President himself has given words of commendation. So the president has not bridged any law what he has done is perfectly in line with the constitution of this country and people are looking for things to say, I think they should do their research very well”.

Protesters in their numbers defiled the heavy downpour in Abuja on Monday to demand that President Buhari, who is still in London for medical reasons, should either return or resign.

Some of the protesters carried placards with inscriptions “our mumu don do”.

“Resume or resign, Nigerians say enough is enough”, “If president Buhari cannot return to Nigeria after 90 days, then he should resign and go home”, and “Buhari, where are you? Nigerians want full disclosure. What is wrong with our president?”

Deji Adeyanju, one of the organisers said,”We are here today because the president of Nigeria has absconded from duty,”

“He has not only absconded, he has continued to lie to us. This year alone the president has been away for 144 days.

“He was away for 52 days in January and he has been away again today for 92 consecutive days. This cannot continue.”