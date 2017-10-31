Buhari Hosts NASS Leadership To Dinner

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday night hosted the leadership of the National Assembly to dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The dinner was bungled last week by security attached to the Presidential Vill;a, who insisted on screening the NASS leadership with the exception of the Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

President Buhari was later to apologised to the lawmakers and rescheduled the dinner for Tuesday.

Saraki and Dora led the National Assembly members to the dinner that started few minutes past 8p.m, at the Banquest Hall of the State House.

Other members of the delegation included Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and Deputy Speaker, Yusuff Lassun, Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila, Senate Deputy Leader, Ibn Na’Allah, Senate Whip, Olusola Adeyeye and Deputy Senate Whip, Francis Alimikhena.

Also present were: the Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Bwacha, Minority Whip, Philip Aduda, Deputy Minority Whip, Biodun Olujimi.

House leaders at the were, House Whip, Ado Doguwa, Deputy Whip, Parley Iriase, Deputy House Minority Leader, Chukwuma Onyema, Deputy Minority Whip, Binta Bello while the Minority Leader, Leo Ogor was conspicuously absent.

Present on the executive side were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the newly appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma, National Assembly laiason officers, Ita Enang and Ismaila Kawu.