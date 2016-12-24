Buhari May Announce Magu’s Replacement In January

President Muhammadu Buhari may not further push for the confirmation of the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

A source close to government disclosed that President Buhari was already shopping for a replacement that may be announced as early as January.

The source confided in our correspondent that the President was no longer comfortable allowing someone that has been indicted in questionable dealings to lead his anti-corruption war.

“Anyone who knows PMB knows he highly regards DG of the DSS (Lawal Daura) and he is not likely to overlook a report prepared by his confidant,” he said.

“Magu himself did not help his case. How could someone awaiting confirmation make comment like he will never lobby the Senate for confirmation?

“Lobbying happens everywhere in the world. It is a recognized as a legitimate channel of communication. Perhaps Magu thought he was doing so well that PMB will fight the Senate for him. But have proven otherwise.

“The budget is at stake; PMB is trying to take loan and needs approval; these and other pending issues will not make the presidency fight the Senate over one person.

“Again, you will recall than an anti-corruption award was given to Ike Ekweremadu by EFCC, Magu authorized a statement that said something like EFCC doesn’t give award corrupt people.

“How could Magu openly attack the second in command of the Nigerian Senate and thinks that person and his colleagues will confirm him.

“People should stop thinking they are the only ones who can do a particular job. Many better hands are out there.

“On the other hand, the impending probe of former governors in the Senate played a role in the rejection. Although Magu could not have stopped them, he could have spoke less of going after them. They actually formed a block against the confirmation.

“This is a lesson to people. When your work is the type that put you against people, watch your tongue, at least until you get power. Magu said many things ordinary Nigerians wanted to hear, not what powerful Nigerians wanted to hear”, he added.

Asked what may become of Magu’s fate after a new person is appointed to take over, the source said he expects Magu to leave the EFCC.

He said, “The decision to remain in EFCC is up to him. But do you believe he will accept to serve under a new chairman having tasted power? I think otherwise.”

Meanwhile, Buhari had earlier asked for a review to be carried out on Magu’s response to the query sent to him by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

It would be recalled that the attorney general of the federation had given Magu 48 hours to respond to the querrry.