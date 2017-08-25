Buhari Meet Governors, Urges London Protesters To Return Home To Develop Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on ResumeOrResign protesters, who protested in London calling on him to return to Nigeria to also consider returning to the country as Brexit intensifies.

At a meeting on Friday with governors of 36 states of the federation, under the auspices of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Buhari recalled that the group sang Nigeria’s anthem and asked him to return home, mocking that while he was back some of them were still stuck in London.

The United Kingdom based protesters had gathered outside Abuja House, in London, urging the President to return to Nigeria or resign following his over 100 day sojourn in the UK for medical treatment over undisclosed ailment.

Buhari said, “I am very happy with the national prayers it was very well covered and reported, across religions and ethnicity, people were praying. In fact some groups in London came and sang the national anthem and asked that I should go back home, indeed I have come back home”.

He added “I hope those who went there are not stuck there, they should come back and join us… those that are stuck there with the Brexit, I hope they have weighed the implications that it won’t affect them including those that have properties there, those who are not paying tax here, I hope when they sale their properties there they will bring some of the money here. We need it very badly here.”

Buhari stressed that while in London, he closely followed events back home and was impressed with how the governors had been tackling inadequate food production adding “I had so much time to watch television, NTA, I heard so much information about the states. I am very pleased with the states, you are all doing your best and it is proving to be good enough on agriculture and solid minerals. You are succeeding in agriculture because I think people cannot afford foreign food”.

He spoke on the depreciated value of the nation’s currency saying “the devaluation of the Naira is not my making; it may not favour us but it is something we cannot change. Some people were asking me if we should be more strict on the border, but I want to thank God this year is better than what it used to be.”

Buhari told the governors that his deputy, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, used his intellect to run the affairs of the country while acting as president stressing that he invited Osinbajo to the UK in order to personally thank him for his efforts.

“The efforts by the vice president are commendable. He used his intellect to run all over the place. I was seeing him 24 hours on NTA. I congratulate him. I allowed him to come and see me to thank him personally for what he has done,” Buhari explained.

President Buhari had on July 11th summoned Osinbajo to London for a meeting.

The President said the visit has boosted his morale. “I thank you very much. My morale have been raised greatly by the love shown to me and the security of the country.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of NGF and Governor of Zamfara, Abdulzeez Yari, said “before Buhari came on board it was difficult for some states to pay salaries as some of them are owing between 28 and 30 months”. He added that the bailouts and the refund of the Paris Club funds helped to cushion the effect of recession in the states.

Kogi Governor, Yaya Bello, expressed happiness with the improvement of Buhari’s health.

“Our President went to take care of his heath and now he is back healthy and healthier than before. We are here to appreciate him. We thank almighty God that he is back safely. We equally thank his able lieutenant, Professor Yemi Osinbajo who held the country firm in his absence. That is the demonstration of team work. It has equally shown that Nigerians selected the best and elected the best in 2015 general election and today Nigeria is better for it.

“He is back we are celebrating life. We are celebrating health”, he added.