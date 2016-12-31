Buhari Meets With Saraki, Signs Endangered Species Act

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Senate President Bukola Saraki met behind closed on the last working day of the year.

The President also assented to ?Endangered Species Control of International Trade and Traffic Amendment Act 2016, earlier passed by the National Assembly.

This brings to 17 the total number of Acts the President assented to in the year 2016.

?The Senate President, who came at about noon, also joined President Buhari to observe the Jumat prayer at the Villa.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, who briefed State House Correspondents, said ?the Act was one of the 10 bills forwarded by the National Assembly to President Buhari, adding that with this he has completed work on all the bills sent to him for assent.

“The intent of this amendment is to bring the penalty provisions in line with economic realities and to serve as a deterrent to people trafficking in endangered species because endangered species are the preserve of the country.”

According to Enang, the Act is to discourage trafficking in endangered species and will encourage the culture of the preservation of endangered species. He added that with the assent, the President has increased the penalties for violations of the provisions in line with today’s realities.

The President had in November signed eight bills into law which included the Prevention of Crime Amendment Act? 2016, the National Crop Varieties and Livestock Breeds (Registration) Amendment Act? 2016, Telecommunications and Postal Offences Amendment Act? 2016, the National Agricultural Land Development Authority Amendment Act? 2016.

Others are the Produce Enforcement of Export Standards Amendment Act? 2016, the Agricultural and Rural Management ?Training Institute Amendment Act? 2016, Bee Import Control and Management Amendment Act? 2016, and Water Resources Amendment Act? 2016?.

?Earlier in the month, the President also signed eight bills into law which are National Judicial Institute Amendment Act, 2016 and Advertising Practitioners Registration Amendment Act, 2016?.

Others are ?Utilities Charges Commission Amendment Act, 2016, ?Quality Surveyors Registration Amendment Act, 2016 and ?Small and Medium Scale Industries Development Agency Amendment Act, 2016.

?Speaking to State House correspondents after the prayers Saraki on what Nigerians should expect in 2017 from the National Assembly said, “As we have started in 2016 in 2017 our attention will be on the economy because that is really a major issue for us as a country. We want to see some of the economic bills put forward passed, to see that there is greater improvement in the process of the budget process in 2017 and to see that the government implements the budget early.

“Also, one of our pet projects is ‘Made-in-Nigeria’ products. We want to see that government continues to support Nigerians in this area… So next year is very important to us and I think on the part of National Assembly we will continue to give our support to ensure that the right things are done”.