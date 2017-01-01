Buhari Must Change His Economic Policies Now Says PDP

The national caretaker committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to change his economic policies this year.

It said this was the only way that could take the country out of economic recession.

Spokesperson for the caretaker committee headed by Senator Ahmed Makarfi, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

Adeyeye said that the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government must scout for competent economic experts to fix the economy.

He said, “We advise the APC-led administration in this year (2017) to urgently employ the services of economic experts to put in place viable policies that will revamp our ailing economy.

“We are presently in recession because of significant decline in government business in both internal and external spheres.

“The Federal Government should increase money supply, cause rise in disposable income (spending) and decrease mindless taxation which have led to high inflation and multiple prices in money market.”

 

