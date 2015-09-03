Buhari Orders PenCom To End Delayed Pensions Retrievals

*PenCom to go tough on defaulters
President Muhammadu Buhari, miffed by complains of retirees not
accessing their retirement benefits ordered directed the Pensions
Commission (PenCom) to urgently look into such complaints and end such
trend.
This is even as PenCom has said it is set to involve appropriate
enforcement agencies, to end non-remittance of retirement savings,?
describing it as a financial crime.
The National Pension Commission (PenCom) is established by the Pension
Reform Act 2014 to administer, supervise and regulate all pension
matters in Nigeria.
Many employers of labour are alleged to deduct the compulsory contributory
retirement savings from salaries of employees but fail to remit same
to the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).
The Director General of PenCom, Dr. Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, while
fielding questions from State House correspondents after briefing the
President on the affairs of the Pension Industry, said “Some people
have made deductions from their (retirees) salaries and have not been
remitted into their Retirement Savings Account (RSA).
“We are calling out to those people and we are going to work with the
appropriate law enforcement agencies because it is a financial crime
to take money out of an employees salary and do not then remit it to
his Retirement Savings Account. It is something we take seriously”.
According to Anohu-Amazu?, despite devoting a whole department to
enforcement and compliance, it has also become imperative to engage
the appropriate agencies to ensure that even those not on RSA are
drafted in.
“It doesn’t mean that you have to be in a formal employment, those in
the informal sector will also be brought under the scheme because they
are the ones that are most in need of a retirement saving plan”, she said.
The PenCom boss stated that non compliance was one of the majors
challenges the commission was facing and this they have made known to
the
President.
According to her, ?the President, directed the commission to work with
the Vice President to get the National Economic Council (NEC) to
ensure that
all the states governments are in full compliance with remittance
laws, as soon as possible.
Anohu-Amazu disclosed that ?currently there are 6.637 million
retirement savings account holders on
the scheme nationwide, adding that this represents only 11 per cent of
thhe working population and but it was a great opportunity for more
people to get on the scheme.
Speaking more on retirees not being able to access benefits after
retirement, the PenCom boss said the President has directed for an
immediate resolution as this was not an ideal situation.
She said part of the reason for the delay, was that “our budget is not as
robust as we would wish, we have dwindling resources and every sector
of the economy is affected.
“But the President has also directed that this matter be looked into
and prioritised so that those who have retired receive their payment
benefits as at when due”.
Anohu-Amazu assured retirement savings account holders that their
monies had been entrusted with PFAs who are committed to administering
the pension funds with the highest form of integrity and as the
commission insists
on that as a criteria.
“So far from implementation till date we have not had any single case
of mismanagement of the pensions fund, even before the PenCom licenses
are handed to the PFA operator, extensive review is done to ensure
that they are people who have no known cases of mismanagement of funds
anywhere and that is the first step.
“Most importantly we use unto date technology so that they have a
daily reporting system to PenCom. We do not check them after the VAT
we check them on a daily basis”.
Despite This directive by his Excellency and commander in chief of the Arm Forces , retirées were not paid from Nov.2015 to date 2016
Despite this directive C in C, retirees who retired Nov 2015 to date 2016 were not paid their benefits while some people are sitting on that money making interest, but God is watching.
Thanks my president in fact up till date no gratuities nor pension given as to honour your instructions. I retire November 2015 how feed live is too hard, FG retirees are neglected after services 35 years to enjoy benefits of suffering is a problem, please help me
I service in the Nigeria Police Force retired November 2015 after 35 years
My President GOD will continue to bless u, pls my pension nor gratuities have not received uptil date. I retired since 1st November, 2015 from the Nigeria Police Force after 3rd. Consider my condition with 8 children nothing for feeding nor school fees.
Sigma pension are still having our money in their possession. My father died since 2007 as a serving police officer and yet they are always on the claim that PENCOM have not release the money, please federal government help offerns claim their rights.
Comment:*
Nickname*
E-mail*
Website
Current ye@r *
Leave this field empty