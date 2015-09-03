Buhari Orders PenCom To End Delayed Pensions Retrievals

*PenCom to go tough on defaulters

President Muhammadu Buhari, miffed by complains of retirees not

accessing their retirement benefits ordered directed the Pensions

Commission (PenCom) to urgently look into such complaints and end such

trend.

This is even as PenCom has said it is set to involve appropriate

enforcement agencies, to end non-remittance of retirement savings,?

describing it as a financial crime.

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) is established by the Pension

Reform Act 2014 to administer, supervise and regulate all pension

matters in Nigeria.

Many employers of labour are alleged to deduct the compulsory contributory

retirement savings from salaries of employees but fail to remit same

to the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).

The Director General of PenCom, Dr. Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, while

fielding questions from State House correspondents after briefing the

President on the affairs of the Pension Industry, said “Some people

have made deductions from their (retirees) salaries and have not been

remitted into their Retirement Savings Account (RSA).

“We are calling out to those people and we are going to work with the

appropriate law enforcement agencies because it is a financial crime

to take money out of an employees salary and do not then remit it to

his Retirement Savings Account. It is something we take seriously”.

According to Anohu-Amazu?, despite devoting a whole department to

enforcement and compliance, it has also become imperative to engage

the appropriate agencies to ensure that even those not on RSA are

drafted in.

“It doesn’t mean that you have to be in a formal employment, those in

the informal sector will also be brought under the scheme because they

are the ones that are most in need of a retirement saving plan”, she said.

The PenCom boss stated that non compliance was one of the majors

challenges the commission was facing and this they have made known to

the

President.

According to her, ?the President, directed the commission to work with

the Vice President to get the National Economic Council (NEC) to

ensure that

all the states governments are in full compliance with remittance

laws, as soon as possible.

Anohu-Amazu disclosed that ?currently there are 6.637 million

retirement savings account holders on

the scheme nationwide, adding that this represents only 11 per cent of

thhe working population and but it was a great opportunity for more

people to get on the scheme.

Speaking more on retirees not being able to access benefits after

retirement, the PenCom boss said the President has directed for an

immediate resolution as this was not an ideal situation.

She said part of the reason for the delay, was that “our budget is not as

robust as we would wish, we have dwindling resources and every sector

of the economy is affected.

“But the President has also directed that this matter be looked into

and prioritised so that those who have retired receive their payment

benefits as at when due”.

Anohu-Amazu assured retirement savings account holders that their

monies had been entrusted with PFAs who are committed to administering

the pension funds with the highest form of integrity and as the

commission insists

on that as a criteria.

“So far from implementation till date we have not had any single case

of mismanagement of the pensions fund, even before the PenCom licenses

are handed to the PFA operator, extensive review is done to ensure

that they are people who have no known cases of mismanagement of funds

anywhere and that is the first step.

“Most importantly we use unto date technology so that they have a

daily reporting system to PenCom. We do not check them after the VAT

we check them on a daily basis”.