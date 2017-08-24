Buhari Ratifies Pacts On Anti-Graft, Crime, Prisoner Swap, Others

By Olaolu Oladipo

President Muhammadu Buhari has ratified series of treaties with neighbouring countries in a move seen as improving relations with the affected countries.

A statement issued by the Presidency on Wednesday, said Buhari endorsed a range of treaties bordering on prisoner swap, anti-corruption, crime, protection of intellectual property and those relating to commercial matters with the affected countries.

Other instruments endorsed by President Buhari include those relating to extradition, charter of Lake Chad as well as the Marrakesh Treaty, which deals with access to published works for persons who are blind, visually impaired or otherwise.

This is coming just as the president has also ratified Sovereign Act with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on repatriation of illegal loots believed to have been kept in Dubai by corrupt government officials.

Speaking shortly after performing the ceremonies, Buhari said, “I am delighted to perform today, the duty of executing Instruments of Ratification of certain Agreements on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, pursuant to the powers conferred on me by Section 5(1) (a) and (b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and Article 7 of the Vienna Convention on the law of treaties of 1969.”

The president added that the event is a firm demonstration of sovereign capacity of the country to fulfill its international obligations and take important steps for the benefit of Nigeria’s economy, security and the anti-corruption war within and outside the country.

According to the president, the full implementation of the agreements has been delayed due to the need by both sides to conclude their respective ratification processes.

On the pact with the UAE, Buhari stated that “With this sovereign act, which has been replicated in the United Arab Emirates by their responsible authorities, we are now in a position to utilize these agreements fully to foster cooperation between our respective authorities particularly for the purpose of prosecuting the anti-corruption campaign of this government.”

Some of the pacts ratified include the Lake Chad Basin between Nigeria, Cameroun, Central African Republic, Libya, Niger and the Republic of Chad; African Tax Administration Forum Agreement on Mutual Assistance in Tax Matters; World Intellectual Property Organisation Performances and Phonograms Treaty.

Others are World Intellectual Property Organisation Treaty on Audio-Visual Performances; Marrakesh Treaty to facilitate access to published works for persons who are blind, visually impaired or otherwise.

He concluded by urging agencies saddled with implementing the pacts to ensure that they play their anticipated roles in an effective and responsible manner in order to ensure that we reap the full benefits of these Agreements.