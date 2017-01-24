Buhari Re-Presents Magu To Senate For Confirmation As EFCC Chairman, Clears SGF Of Corruption Charges

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Nigerian Senate, re-nominating Ibrahim Magu, for confirmation as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC.

This is coming barely Five weeks after the upper chamber of the National Assembly rejected Magu’s confirmation basing its reason on security report from the Department of State Security (DSS).

The president, in the letter which was read out on the floor of the Senate by President of the Senate Bukola Saraki, explained that he took administrative steps to ensure the speedy clarification of the security report which the senate relied upon to take its decision to rejecting Ibrahim Magu.

Buhari in the letter also informed the senate that Magu, has been cleared of corruption charges, following an investigation into allegations against him, in a report by the Attorney General of the Federation.?

In the same vein, President Buhari wrote another letter to the Senate picking holes in the interim committee report indicting the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal for his alleged role in the contract implementation regime of the presidential innitiative on the northeast.

According to the letter from the president, the interim report upon which the Senate based its resolution seeking the resignation and prosecution of the SGF was in breach of senate rules because only three senators out of nine committee members signed the report, stating that Lawal was not given an opportunity to defend himself before a panel of the Ad-hoc committee.

The president in the letter informed the Senate that he could not approve the upper chambers resolution seeking the resignation and prosecution of the SGF

However, reacting to the letter, chairman of the committee, Senator Shehu Sani notes that the presidents letter does not reflect the anti corruption drive of the administration.

He stated further that corruption in the judiciary and others is treated with Insecticide while corruption in the government is treated with deodorant.

The Senate is yet to officially respond to the communication from the Presidency?.