Buhari Receives Heroic Welcome In Daura
August 31 00:31 2017 Print This Article

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday arrived his country home in Daura, Katsina State, preferring to walk through the street from the helipad as an overwhelming crowd surged to welcome him.

The President, who was received at the helipad by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk, abandoned the motorcade as a large number of people had already gathered around the helipad, snaking all the way to his house.

An elated crowd cheered as the President walked home, screaming “baba ya da wo, baba oyoyo”, meaning “baba is back, welcome home”.

President Buhari was earlier received at the airport in Katsina by the Executive Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, and the Emir of Katsina,  Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, before he was airlifted with a chopper to Daura.

The President will be spending time with his family during the Eid-el-Kabir.

 

