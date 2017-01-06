Buhari Resumes Payments To Ex-Niger Delta Militants

Buhari Resumes Payments To Ex-Niger Delta Militants
January 06 04:37 2017 Print This Article

The Federal Government has resumed payments to former Niger Delta militants, as agreed under a 2009 amnesty deal, a government official confirmed on Thursday.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has been holding talks with militants to end attacks on crude pipelines, which cut Nigeria’s output by 700,000 barrels in 2016.

The budget for cash payments to militants has originally been cut, but had to continue to halt the pipeline attacks.

“Two months of the ex-militants’ stipends were paid yesterday. The rest of their stipends will be paid later in batches by (central bank) CBN,” Piriye Kiyaramo, an officer in the government’s Amnesty Office, said.

He said the paid stipends covered August and September.

Each former militant is entitled to N65,000 ($206.68) monthly, plus job training.

 

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Happy Independence Anniversary Nigeria!!!

Happy Independence Anniversary Nigeria!!!

CPJ: Prominent Tanzanian Journalist Killed In Scuffle With Police

Police Arrest Major Buyer Of Stolen Phones In Lagos

Police Arrest Major Buyer Of Stolen Phones In Lagos