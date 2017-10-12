Buhari Seeks Senate’s Confirmation Of New CBN Deputy Governor, Aishat

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Nigerian Senate, seeking the confirmation of Aishah Ahmad, as a deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Buhari, in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, and read on the floor of the Senate during plenary on Thursday, urged the Senate to consider the expeditious confirmation of Mrs. Ahmad, in accordance with the provisions of Section 8(1) (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2007.

Buhari said Ahmad would replace a former deputy governor, who retired early this year.

The President also sought the clearance of members of the Monetary Policy Committee MPC of the CBN.

The appointees were to replace four members, whose tenure expires at the end of this year.

The nominees are: Prof. Adeola Festus Adenikinju; Dr. Aliyu Rafindadi Sanusi; Dr. Robert Chikwendu Asogwa and Dr.Asheikh A. Maidugu.

After Senate clearance, the new members of the Monetary Policy Committee are to resume duties next January.