Buhari Slams Senate Over Committee’s Report On SGF’s Indictment

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has written another letter to the Nigerian Senate picking holes in the interim committee report indicting the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, for his alleged role in the contract implementation regime of the presidential initiative on the northeast.

According to the letter from the President, the interim report upon which the Senate based its resolution seeking the resignation and prosecution of the SGF was in breach of senate rules, because only three senators out of nine committee members signed the report.

The letter also indicated that Babachir Lawal was not given an opportunity to defend himself before a panel of the Ad-hoc Committee.

President Buhari therefore informed the Senate that he could not approve the upper Chamber’s resolution seeking the resignation and prosecution of the SGF.

However, reacting to the letter, chairman of the committee, Senator Shehu Sani noted that the President’s letter does not reflect the anti corruption drive of the administration.

Sani stated further that Corruption in the Judiciary and others is treated with Insecticide while corruption in the government is treated with deodorant.

The Senate is therefore yet to officially respond to the communication from the Presidency?.