Buhari’s Health Has Improved Tremendously Dogara Confesses
By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s health has improved tremendously.

The Speaker and the President of Senate Dr. Bukola Saraki visited the Buhari, at Abuja House, in London,  on Thursday.

Tweeting via his verified official Twitter handle @Yakubdogara, the Speaker said he was glad seeing that the president is doing well.

He also urged Nigerians to continue to pray and offer thanks for answered prayers for the safe return of the President.

“Today we visited His Excellency,  President Muhammadu Buhari. I am glad that he is doing well,” he said.

“His health has improved tremendously. I urge all Nigerians to continue to pray and offer thanks to God for answered prayers and for the safe return of Mr. President.”

