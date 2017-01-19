Buhari’s Social Investment Programme Is People Centred Says Osinbajo

Empowerment of Nigerians is at the heart of the Social Investment Programmes of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Speaking at different events at the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Osinbajo the Social Investment Programme of the government. Is centred on the empowerment of the people.

“It is about investment in people, in their skills, in youths, that we have a N500B allocation in our budget last year and proposed for this year also,” Osinbajo explained.

He continued: “It is an investment in education and educating large numbers of people in a short time, it’s a radical thing to make that kind of serious investment in education, ” referring to the N-Power scheme’s training component for young graduates, and non graduates in artesanal and industrial middle-level skills.

The VP noted that the Buhari administration is “committed to investing more in infrastructure,” than in previous times by ensuring that 30% of the budget goes into capital expenditure.

Besides, he disclosed that the government is working on how to tap into Nigeria’s huge Pension Fund to finance infrastructure in the country. To do this he stated that “we have to first derisk” such financing models for infrastructure.

An active engagement with, and encouraging the private sector, he said, is also of a great deal, referring to the example of the 650,000bpd refinery project of the Dangote Group, which is going to be the largest single-line refinery in the world.

Assuring that the Buhari administration is very confident about the recovery of the Nigerian economy, Osinbajo said “it is not difficult to get out of where we are if we understand why we are where we are.” He reminded his audience that the Nigerian economy remains indisputably the biggest in terms of size in the continent.