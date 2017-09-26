Buhari’s Wife Attends World Alliance Of Religious Peace Summit In South Korea

The 3rd Annual Commemoration of the World Alliance of Religions’ Peace (WARP) Summit, held recently in Seoul, Republic of Korea. The event was organized by Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), a non-governmental organization under the UN Department of Public Information, in association with International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) and International Women’s Peace Group (IWPG).

The annual peace summit since 2014 brings together political and religious leaders, heads of women’s and youth groups, civil society, and the press from around the world and provides a platform for discussion and cooperation for peace.

In her address at the Summit, Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari noted happily that this year’s event aims to establish collaborative synergy between governments and civil society groups with a view to develop education and culture of peace as well as foster harmony amongst religions. She also described the slogan of this year’s event “Together for Peace as Messengers of Peace” as apt and timely.

The Summit, she said, couldn’t have come at a better time for Nigeria, especially when one looks at the long and hard fought battle against the Boko Haram and the wave of destruction and displacement it left behind.

Mrs. Buhari, who was speaking through wife of the Sokoto State Governor, Hajiya Maryam Mairo Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, also urged the gathering to reflect and discourage the issue of hate speech and bullying at all levels, as these twin evils have been credited on many occasions with igniting violence and war.

In her welcome address the Chairwoman of IWPG and Chief Convener of WARP, Nam Hee Kim said “All of humanity has the right to freedom and happiness. Yet, throughout the history of mankind, there has never been a time of true peace and harmony; instead there have been disputes and wars, which have taken away people’s right to freedom and peace. To ensure that no more young lives are sacrificed in the frontlines of battle, and that everyone’s right to happiness is guaranteed, IWPG will implement the “War Cessation Movement.” We will protect all youth with the love of mothers, and bring peace and unity through that love.

IWPG’s mission, she said, is to raise awareness about peace, and bring this awareness to everyone around the world, as well as work hand-in-hand with global female leaders and women’s organizations, providing loving assistance and support in places that are desperately seeking peace.

Mrs. Tambuwal was accompanied by Hajia Binta Muazu, an associate of Mrs. Buhari.

