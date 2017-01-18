Cabals Hijacks Production, Distribution Of Fertiliser To Farmers? Stakeholders Cry To Senate

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

Stakeholders in the fertilizer manufacturing sector have raised serious concerns over plans to hijack the production and distribution of fertilizers to local farmers in Nigeria by a cabal.

The group therefore petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari to stop those they described as fertilizer cabals from forcing the price of the product up N8, 000 through sinister manipulation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Nigeria and Morocco.

National President, Inorganic Fertilizer Manufacturers and Dealers Association of Nigeria, Felix Okonti, who led seven other companies to the National Assembly, on Wednesday, revealed that the cabal, which had earlier been subdued by the former Minister of Agriculture, Akinwunmi Adesina, has returned.

The group however recommended amongst other things that some governors, particularly that of Jigawa state, make the MOU public for scrutiny.

It also demanded to know the name of foreign partners in the process and the price of their contracts to provide certain materials for fertilizer production in Nigeria