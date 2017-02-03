Cal-Maji Foundation launches free ICT Centre in Kogi

Cal-Maji Foundation, an organization that is committed to the uptliftment of people’s standards of living, youth literacy and women empowerment, has launched its first ICT Knowledge Access Venue (KAV).

The state-of-the-art centre, meant to train and give free internet access to community dwellers, is located within the premises of Asmau International Academy, Unyi-Ogugu, Olomaboro local government area of Kogi state.

Comprising several computers, giant screen, reading and writing materials, spacious, air-conditioned hall conducive for teaching and learning, the centre was commissioned on Monday by the state Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, Gabriel Arome Adoji.

Speaking before cutting the tape, the commissioner praised the philantropic efforts of Chief Callistus Ayegba who founded the school- where kids are trained at nursery, primary and secondary levels for free – and the ICT centre and situated them within his compound of residence.

According to him, such gestures were in line with the new direction and vision of the Yahaya Bello-led administration.

He encouraged all Kogites to follow the lead of Chief Ayegba and give back to the society within their capacity.

“Daddy, on behalf of the state governnent, I commend your selflessness and patriotism. Your name will be written in gold.

Today marks the beginning of a new horizon for the people of Unyi-Ogugu. This village will be on the global map soon. The foundation will bring glory to the community and I can guarantee you that we will expand this place,” he said.

Responding, Chief Callistus Ayegba said having retired from the Central Bank of Nigeria in 1996, he has nothing more to do than fill the knowledge gap in his community.

“I only need one room to sleep. I don’t need properties all over the world. I’m not passionate about owning properties. I want to live forever with my legacy. I thank you for coming,” he said.

Also speaking, Chie Ayegba’s daughter and Project Director of the Foundation, Faith Chenemi Ayegba, noted that education was the right of every child, adding that all Nigerians must make efforts to help those in need and not leave everything to government.

Earlier in his opening address, Principal of Asmau International Academy, James Ebute, sought the support of the state government in providing sports facilities, library, laboratory and school bus for the smooth running of the school which has been in existence since 2007.

Highlight of the ceremony was the different cultural dance shows put together by pupils and students of the school.