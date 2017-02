Cameroon Defeats Ghana To Book A Place In AFCON Final – BBC

Cameroon will face Egypt in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final after two second-half strikes saw off Ghana.

Both sides had gone close to breaking the deadlock before Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui took advantage of atrocious defending from a free-kick to lash in the opener in the 72nd minute.

With seconds remaining Christian Bassogog sealed victory when he applied a deft finish to a counter-attack.