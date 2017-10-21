Campaign For Democracy Sacks General Secretary, Elects Successor

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Campaign for Democracy (CD) on Saturday sacked its General Secretary, Mr Goodluck Obi over what it called, “anti-Civil Society Organisation (CSO) practices”.

The group also immediately announced a replacement, Mr Ifeanyi Odili, who was sworn into office today.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the Special Convention of the group in Lagos, CD’s NEC said Obi was found guilty of the allegations levelled against him by a five-man disciplinary committee constituted to investigate him.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that the communiqué was signed by Mr Bako Abdul Usman, President of CD, Mr Ifeanyi Odili, the new General Secretary, Mr Lanre Ogunyinka, National Publicity Publication Secretary and Mr Olufemi Lawson, Chairman, Communiqué Drafting Committee.

The convention was attended by all the members of the National Executive Council, delegates from across the Federation and leaders of the organisation in all the six geo-political zones..

Part of the communique read: “Whereas, there were robust deliberations, bothering on discipline, decorum, decency and the respect to the aims and objectives of the organisation, the deliberations were done under strict consideration of the integrity of the organisation.

“Congress received and considered the report, of the Comrade Lanre Ogunyinka led 5-man disciplinary panel of the organisation, and deliberated on the imperatives, going by the number and barrage of evidences presented to the committee, coupled with the failure to harness the opportunities available, for Prince Goodluck Obi, to defend these allegations.

“As a matter of fact, the admittance of Prince Goodluck Obi, of all the allegations, became more pronounced by his reckless and unconstitutional publications of recent.

“Congress described as unfortunate, the admittance of the erstwhile General Secretary, that “since the alleged cited activities were conducted on the platform of Centre for Civil Society and Justice (CCSJ), and not the Campaign for Democracy, CD, in one of his public rejoinders.

“Congress adopted the recommendations of the 5-man panel and thereafter, ratified the expulsion of Prince Goodluck Obi, as member and General Secretary of the CD,’’ the communiqué said.

According to the communiqué, the Congress advised members of the public to desist from dealing with the expelled General Secretary, in any capacity, as a member of the CD.

Both the NEC and the Convention of the organisation reviewed the State of the Nation and condemned the recent demand by the Nigerian Governors Forum for a fresh bailout from the Federal Government.

The organisation asked the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the previously released bailout funds to the various states, to determine whether the funds have been judiciously used.

It added: “”Congress, endorsed the ongoing anti-corruption campaign of the federal government and demanded an immediate release of the Vice President Osinbajo led panel of investigation, on the former SGF Babachir Lawal, and NIA DG, Ayo Oke.

“”Congress mandated the NEC, to facilitate a National Summit to deliberate on the ongoing agitations, for the Restructuring of Nigeria.’’

The Campaign for Democracy was formed in 1992 and has had various crises.