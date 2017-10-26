Carabao Cup: Bristol City Face Man Utd In Quarter-finals

The Carabao Cup quarter-final draw paired Bristol City with Manchester United after technical problems kept fans waiting almost two hours in a failed attempt to broadcast on Twitter.

Arsenal will face West Ham, Leicester City are at home to Manchester City and Chelsea host Bournemouth.

The draw was intended to be shown live at 16:00 BST.

However, after four announcements explaining the delay, it was finally shown as a pre-recorded video.

Both the English Football League (EFL) and Twitter apologised for the one-hour-and-45-minute delay.

A statement from the EFL read: “The EFL has received an apology from Twitter UK for the delay which is believed to have occurred as a result of a faulty encoder.

“The EFL has requested a full explanation into the events that led to this afternoon’s unacceptable delay.”

A Twitter spokesman said: “We’re sorry for the issues that led to the delay of today’s round five draw. We would also like to apologise to the thousands of supporters who had been patiently awaiting news of who their team would be playing.”

The ties will be played the week commencing 18 December.

The 2017-18 Carabao Cup draws, the new identity for the EFL Cup, have been no strangers to controversy.

June’s first-round draw was streamed live from Bangkok, Thailand – the home of the sponsors. A list of fixtures displayed on the screen showed Charlton drawn against two clubs, while AFC Wimbledon were also wrongly recorded as being at home to Swindon. Forest Green were listed as being away to Wolves, who were in fact drawn at home to Yeovil.

The live stream was also hampered by sound problems.

During the second-round draw, four matches were announced with the incorrect team away from home.

And the third-round draw was broadcast from Beijing, China at 04:15 UK time, although this time there were no technical issues.

