Catalan Vote Illegal, Says Spain’s King Felipe

October 03 19:54 2017

Spain’s King Felipe VI has condemned organisers of Catalonia’s independence referendum for having put themselves “outside the law”.

In a TV address to the nation, he said the situation in Spain was “extremely serious”, and called for unity.

Thousands of people in Catalonia have been protesting over Spanish police violence during Sunday’s vote, during which nearly 900 people were hurt.

The central government in Madrid has described the referendum as illegal.

In his address, King Felipe VI said Catalan leaders who organised the referendum showed their “lack of loyalty” to Spain, saying the poll could put at risk the economy of the wealthy autonomous north-eastern region and the whole of Spain.

But he stressed that Spain “will overcome difficult times”.

