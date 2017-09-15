Catholic Bishops Ask Government To Engage Aggrieved Sections In The Country

In the midst of ongoing crisis in the South East between the military and the Indigenous People of Biafra, the Catholic Bishops of Nigeria have asked the government to engage all the aggrieved sections in the country.

The Bishops in a communique after their second plenary meeting in Jalingo, Tarab state affirmed “that the legitimacy of every Government derives from its ability to listen to the legitimate yearnings and genuine cries of the people and honestly seek to address them.

“We therefore urge the Government at all levels to engage the aggrieved sections of the citizenry in a conversation worthy of a democracy.

“We are concerned that the deployment of soldiers in the midst of already restive youths could increase the nervousness among the populace with the potential of igniting a fire that could turn into an uncontrollable conflagration.

“On the other hand, we enjoin all aggrieved persons and groups to employ peaceful means within the framework of the existing laws of the land to express their grievances or even exercise legitimate pressure on the Government. Care must be taken by all to avoid actions and utterances capable of causing yet another armed conflict in the nation or any of its parts”.

On the menace of armed herdsmen, the communique signed by its President , Most Revd Ignatius Ayau Kaigama, Archbishop of Jos and Secretary, Most Revd William A. Avenya, Bishop of Gboko, the Bishops said the continued havoc caused by the armed men in various parts of the country could no longer be treated as mere clash between pastoralists and farmers.

They noted “for apart from wanton destruction of farmlands and crops, some of these armed herdsmen are known to have laid siege on entire villages, killing, maiming, kidnapping, and raping.

“Besides, there are also reports that some of them are foreigners who have entered the country without proper checks by the competent authorities. Such persons are therefore to be considered a great threat to our national and individual security and their activities treated as acts of terrorism. We demand that adequate and prompt action be taken and be clearly seen to have been taken to stop their onslaught”.

The Bishops demanded “fair treatment from those State Governments in the North that deny some of our Dioceses their rights to own landed properties for mission work by their refusal to issue them with Certificates of Occupancy.

“People of different religions need to co-exist, communicate, and be allowed to freely practise their respective religions everywhere in this country.

“We, the Catholic Bishops of Nigeria, do hereby make a passionate appeal to all our Christians and the rest of Nigerians not to lose hope. We may be traumatized but we shall not be broken.

“We advise that Nigerians look at themselves and the country in a better light. Much cheering news abounds in the land amidst the suffering and hardship, the pain and the feeling of helplessness.

“We are hopeful that Nigeria will survive the present hardship and will become the better for it. We all are stakeholders in the Nigerian project. We must therefore work hand in hand with a better understanding of ourselves to build the Nigeria of our dreams”.