Catholic Bishops Blame Ozubulu Killings To Proliferation Of Arms

Catholic Bishops of Ibadan province have blamed the killings at its church in Ozubulu, Anambra State where scores of worshippers were gunned down on the proliferation of arms in the country and insisted the security situation remains tenuous.

The Bishops in a communique after their second meeting in Ede, Osun state however brushed aside the claims that the killings were related to drug war as they didn’t mention it but said “different accounts have been given to analyze the mayhem “.

The province made up of Catholic Bishops from Ibadan Ibadan Archdiocese, Ilorin, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo and Osogbo Dioceses and the communique signed by Bishop Gabriel Abegunrin and Most Rev. John Oyejola.

They said “we strongly condemn whatever may be at the root of this and similar occurrences. Those who are charged with securing human life and property in the nation must simply do more to protect the citizens.

“One must ask how murderers like the perpetrators of the Ozubulu mayhem came about such deadly weapons. The proliferation of arms in Nigeria deserves urgent and decisive action. We call on all our faithful to pray that the souls of the departed may rest in perfect peace and that God may bring enduring peace to Nigeria.

“We also reiterate that the right of all Nigerians to freely adhere to any religion of their choice is sacrosanct and must be protected by all legitimate means”.

The Bishops regretted the recent resurgence of Boko Haram activities in the North Eastern part of Nigeria but commended the Presidential order that has returned the Nigerian Military Service Chiefs in full force to the centre of the battle.

“Sadly the wanton destruction of lives and property in Southern Kaduna is also yet to abate. While commending the military and other security agencies in Nigeria for their commitment to the integrity of the nation, we urge them to eschew all forms of corruption, nepotism and betrayal and fight for the unity and integrity of Nigeria.

“History and humanity will honour their sacrifice and commitment. All Nigerians have the responsibility to collaborate with the security agencies by giving information where necessary and obeying the rules of vigilance and personal security at all times”.

On the ongoing discourse about restructuring in Nigeria, the Bishops said “it is regrettable that an issue of such importance that should be an issue of justice can be subjected to so much intellectual gymnastics, political sentiments and personal interest.

“Most people in Nigeria agree that, as it is currently constituted, our country is simply not serving the development and self-realization of most of its citizens and therefore needs to be revisited. In other words, let all of us, leaders and people agree to jettison political machinations and self-serving interests and restructure Nigeria according to the laws of equity and justice. We will thus be saving our own lives and the future”.

The Bishops in the communique decried the degeneration of the moral fibre of “our society due to many internal and external factors. The aggressive assault of new age, decadent ideologies, particularly from the Western world threaten to overwhelm our cultural and spiritual values.

“These seem to gain momentum everyday through strategies of intimidation and inducement of even political, traditional and religious authorities by foreign countries, international organizations and powerful individuals.

The socializing institutions of society like the family, the school and the media too have been considerably weakened by economic and political forces. We appeal to families, guardians, religious, traditional and political leaders to be vigilant and work together to protect and strengthen our cultural, moral and religious values. These constitute our God-given African identity”.

The Bishops also speaking on the lingering challenges facing the education sector demanded that government at all levels recognize the status of the Catholic Church “as a Missionary, non-profit institution.

“It is unfair and unjust therefore to penalize such an institution which serves the people, irrespective of creed or tribe, through multiple taxation and debilitating laws. We also call on the authorities to be vigilant and curb the encroaching sexualization of the education sector which is effected through the so-called Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) and dubious Maternal Health procedures.

“Government should not spend public money on the proliferation of artificial contraceptive methods to the neglect of basic infrastructure and the grassroots health needs of our people”.