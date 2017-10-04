CBN Debunks Report Of Arrest Of Deputy Governor By EFCC

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has debunked report that one of its Deputy Governors was arrested and made to forfeit some amount of money to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“We wish to state categorically that there is no iota of truth in the said report and it is, without doubt, a mere figment of the writer’s imagination,” the CBN said in a statement, on Wednesday.

The apex bank said ” the bank and its officials will not be distracted from the onerous task of ensuring stability in the financial system, and indeed the economy, at this critical time”.

The CBN said “However, such persons(s) bent on disparaging the Bank and its officials should note that legal options would be explored to protect its reputation from being tarnished in any manner”.

The bank therefore implored “members of the media to always exercise caution and endeavor to verify their stories before rushing to the press”.

 

