CCT To Arraign 33 Civil Servants Over Alleged Non-Assets Declaration

October 31 19:54 2017 Print This Article

The Chairman, Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, Hon. Danladi Umar, has approved Nov. 7 for arraignment of two directors and 31 senior federal civil servants for alleged breach of Code of Conduct laws.

Mr Ibrahim Al-Hassan, the Public Relations Officer of the tribunal said this via a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Al-Hassan stated that the approval followed request from Code of Conduct Bureau for the court to commence trial of the persons.

He noted that the defendants were civil servants from Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Federal Ministry of Environment, Nigeria Geological Survey and National Orientation Agency (NOA).

He added that the alleged charges against the officers were of different degrees, noting, however, that they all bordered on breach of asset declaration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the charges were filed by Code of Conduct Bureau through the office of Attorney-General of the Federation.

