Chelsea’s Pedro Torments Bournemouth To Stretch League Winning Run To 12

Bournemouth became the latest side to try and find a way through Antonio Conte’s relentless Chelsea side at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day. They also became the latest side to fall short.

Chelsea were missing both Diego Costa and N’Golo Kanté, ever present in the Blue’s march to the top of the Premier League. Bournemouth meanwhile switched their formation to a back three in an attempt to mirror and counter Conte’s successful shape. Eddie Howe’s men were brave, determined and gave their all, but so did Chelsea and a difference in quality asserted to leave the home side just two games short of equalling Arsenal’s record of 14 consecutive victories in the Premier League.

All the talk before the match had been about Michy Batshuayi, Chelsea’s £33m striker who had yet to start for the club since joining in the summer, but now had an opportunity in Costa’s absence. Conte however, considers the 23-year-old to be a work in progress. Instead, he opted to go without a No9 and with experience, as he pushed Eden Hazard through the middle with Willian and Rodríguez Pedro alongside him. Pedro scored twice while Hazard was successful from the penalty spot.

“Eden has a real talent,” Conte said, “but the most important thing is that he is putting his talent into the team. It’s so important he is doing such great things with the ball and without it. It is fantastic, I hope he continues to improve in this way. I am pleased for him and I am pleased for all my players because they did so well.”

Chelsea’s altered line-up felt their way into the match and it was not until the 15th minute that Hazard managed to create space for himself around the box, a low shot coming to nothing after an exchange of passes with Willian. From that point, however, the Belgian just got stronger. His blind pass sent Pedro clear for an opportunity in the 21st minute and it was a brilliant dribble from the Belgian that led to the corner from which Chelsea scored the opening goal.

Cesc Fàbregas took the corner, but played it short before heading for the penalty area. The ball found its way to Hazard who once again span his marker and found his Spanish team-mate on the edge of the box. Fabregas found the delicate through-ball and the onrushing Pedro who took one touch wide and then another to chip the ball back, over Artur Boruc and into the far side of the net.

It was a goal of real class, and an opening that came from nowhere. That is the quality Conte’s team have in their locker and for a minute Bournemouth looked shocked; they’d matched the hosts for effort but could nothing to stop their quality.

“I don’t think the first goal turned the game but it certainly didn’t help,” said a typically honest Howe. “We started well, looked solid and compact as a unit. I was pleased with how they were playing and then Chelsea produce a bit of magic. After that you’re looking at how you respond. We did well, had opportunities and it was the second goal that was a key moment in the game.”

Howe’s appraisal of the game was correct; Bournemouth could have drawn level after falling behind and perhaps should have had a penalty when Adam Smith was brought to the ground. But come the second half Chelsea emerged with a determination to settle the encounter.

Now noticeably sharper to the ball than Bournemouth, César Azpilicueta robbed them of the ball after Jack Wilshere played a pass marginally behind Harry Arter. Chelsea broke like a wild fire and advanced into the box with the defence on the turn. Simon Francis, who had struggled to get near Hazard in the previous 49 minutes, stuck out a leg and tripped the playmaker for a definite penalty. Hazard himself stepped up and send Boruc the wrong way to score.

Two-nil may be a dangerous scoreline but it carries less risk for this Chelsea team, so effective are they in defence and so deadly on the counter. Five minutes after the penalty Hazard nearly scored again as Chelsea broke from one end to the other in seconds. Willian led and finished the next break, with Boruc doing well to hold the Brazilian’s shot. Moses drove just wide in the 58th minute, Pedro curled beyond the far post in the 64th. In between times there was an impudent vignette as Hazard worked his way around a prone Fàbregas by deftly lifting the ball over his body.

Chelsea were oozing confidence and Conte was also at his most animated, slapping his thighs in frustration at imperfections that were imperceptible to most spectators. His side gave up just one chance for the remainder of the game, Thibaut Courtois doing enough to stop a shot from the substitute Benik Afobe.

Conte’s final gesture was to instruct that the ball be cleared into touch so that Batshuayi could come into the play for the final seconds of added time.

Instead Chelsea went on another counterattack, Pedro shimmied into space and hit a fearsome shot that deflected off Steve Cook and into the net. Batshuayi made it on to the pitch just in time to hear the final whistle.

[Guardian UK]