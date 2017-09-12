Chief James Ajibola Ige (Bola Ige) 1930-2001

Bola Ige was born in Zaria to Ijesa parents on September 13th 1930. He studied at Ibadan Grammar School (1943-48), and then at the University of Ibadan.

From there, he went to the University College London where he graduated with a Law degree in 1959. He was called to the bar in London’s Inner Temple in 1961.

He was elected on the platform of the now defunct Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), the governor of old Oyo State in 1979, but was to lose the office to Victor Omololu Olunloyo four years later.

Ige sought the nomination of the Alliance for Democracy party as a presidential candidate, but was rejected.

President Obasanjo appointed him as minister of Mines and Power (1999–2000). He was redeployed to the ministry of Justice (2000–2001).

On 23 December 2001, Bola Ige was shot dead at his home in the south-western city of Ibadan by some suspected assassin