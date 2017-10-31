Children Used In War ‘Disgrace’ Of Our Generation, UN Official Says

The use of children in wars across the world is the “most acute shame’’ of our generation, the UN’s top expert on children in armed conflict said in New York on Tuesday.

Virginia Gamba called on the UN Security Council to deploy peacekeeping forces with the specific duty to protect children caught up in conflict.

The role of the UN’s peacekeeping forces to protect children is “vitally important’’ and it is “a paradox that it’s being reduced at a time when we need it the most,’’ Gamba said.

“Every generation has its most acute shame when it comes to armed conflict,’’ Gamba told the UN Security Council at a briefing in New York.

“In recent years, what we have inflicted on children in war zones will be our disgrace,’’ Gamba said.

The UN should also provide expertise on investigations and prosecutions of crimes against children, she said.

More than 8,000 children were killed or injured in conflictsin 2016, according to a report issued by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres earlier this month.

At a Tuesday briefing, Guterres said in some instances children are forced to commit acts of war, even suicide bombings.

He also said that some parties are obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid aimed at saving the lives of children trapped in war zones.