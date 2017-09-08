China Lauds EFCC On Corruption Fight, Seeks Collaboration

L.I. Xiaohong, Director at Vice-Minister Level of the Office of the Central Leading Group for Inspection Tours of the Communist Party of China, CPC, has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for its unrelenting effort to fight corruption to a standstill in Nigeria.

Xiaohong, who led a delegation to the EFCC Headquarters, September 8, 2017 said, “We have heard a lot about your efforts in the fight against corruption and commend you for your doggedness in ensuring that you kick corruption out of Nigeria.”

While expressing his delight to be involved with the anti-graft agency’s efforts, he added that, “We want to cooperate with the EFCC to explore and promote anti-corruption agenda, as we are aware of your achievements”.

Ibrahim Magu, acting EFCC Chairman, who received the delegation, expressed his readiness to partner with the China, in the fight against corruption, stressing that the anti-graft agency was opened to international collaborations. He described the visit as “a gateway” for expanding the operations of the EFCC.

“We are committed and willing to cooperate with you and we seek your assistance, particularly in the area of capacity building, training of personnel, and combating advance fee fraud, internet fraud, and theft of petroleum products,” Magu said.

Magu intimated the delegation that the partnership with the China in fighting corruption in Nigeria, will also extend to the oil and gas industry, as “we have noticed that Chinese citizens are getting involved in oil theft.”

He noted that “some of them have been caught in the act and are currently facing trial”, thus calling on the delegation to “collaborate with us so we can check such vices, as this will help both countries”.

Magu also used the opportunity to seek for assistance in “identifying and recovering proceeds of corruption stashed away in China”, stressing that Nigeria and China, “need to have synergy so that even when China has any problem in their embassy here in Nigeria, the EFCC will swiftly tackle the issue without waiting for protocols, because ‘delay is dangerous’”.

Xiaohong was accompanied by ZHOU Pingjian, Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria and other top officials of the CPC.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

8th September, 2017