Chinese Club Shanghai Plot Second Raid On Chelsea Player, Mikel Over January Move

JOHN OBI MIKEL is in talks with two clubs over a January exit from Chelsea

The Nigerian has been frozen out at Stamford Bridge by Antonio Conte.

Mikel hasn’t played once under the Italian this term – and he could be off in January.

The midfielder’s contract is up in the summer and is unlikely to be renewed.

And it’s now claimed Mikel is in talks with two clubs over a transfer next month.

European sides Marseille, Inter Milan and AC Milan have been linked with the player, but Own Goal Nigeria say there’s no chance he’ll stay on the continent.

Instead Mikel is reportedly in talks with Chinese powerhouse Shanghai SIPG and Al-Ain of the UAE.

Both can offer mega pay packets to tempt the Chelsea man away from the Premier League.

Mikel’s Blues pal Oscar is off to Shanghai next month and Own Goal Nigeria claim a source told them: “The picture will become clear in the coming days.

“But I know for a fact that if Al-Ain or Shanghai SIPG can raise their offer to around £200,000 a week, £30,000 more than what they offered him initially, the deal will be as good as done.

