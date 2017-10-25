Chinese Court Mandates “Cool Off” Period For Divorcing Couples

Chinese Court Mandates “Cool Off” Period For Divorcing Couples
October 25 13:50 2017 Print This Article

A Chinese court on Wednesday ruled that couples must undergo a compulsory three month “cool off” period before being allowed to divorce,.

The People’s Court of Shizhong District in Jinan, the provincial capital, ordered that all divorcing couples must take three months to become “calm” and “reasonable.

“No one shall object to observing the mandate “without just cause.”

In the last week of the three-month period, the couple can ask the court to end or extend the period, according to the newly introduced court rules.

“The measure was introduced because “judges frequently found that couples seeking divorce were not in a situation of irretrievable marriage breakdown.

“The court is trying to make a distinction between “marriage in crisis” and “marriage in ruins,” Men Hongke, Deputy Head of the District Court said.

Men said that many couples file for divorce on impulse or due to excessive intervention by their parents.

“If these cases move directly to legal proceedings, a marriage in crisis could be placed on a fast track towards divorce,’’ he said.

There has been both praise and criticism of the new rules online, with some applauding the effort to uphold marriage, while others see it as undue overreach by the court.

The court has jurisdiction over Shizhong District, which had around 713,600 residents in November 2011 when China conducted its most recent census.

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Pope Says Mind Of Predecessor Benedict Is Still ‘Perfect’

Pope Says Mind Of Predecessor Benedict Is Still ‘Perfect’

Pope Francis Visits Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI — VIS

Brazilian Septuagenarian Set To Marry His Pet Goat