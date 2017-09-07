Chinese Firm To Inject N10 Billion Into Cocoa Processing In Osun

A Chinese firm has indicated interest in investing about N10 billion into cocoa processing and production in Osun state in a renewed efforts by the State government to boost the economy of the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Adelani Baderinwa disclosed this in Oshogbo and explained that the economic fortunes of the state has improved during the administration of Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

The commissioner disclosed that the Osun Investment Company Limited (OSICOL) has recorded over 700 percent turnover in the last six years, adding that its fortune has grown from about N300million in 2011 to about N2.6billion in 2017.

He said the Chinese firm would pump in N10 billion to reactivate the moribund Cocoa Processing Industry in Ede.

Baderinwa said “It should also be stated that a computer manufacturing company, the Adulawo/RLG in Ilesa just won a 3.2million dollars contract from the NTA/NBC to produce the digital switchover boxes, aside its production of telephones and other computer accessories, which has positively rubbed on the state economy.

“It is also on record that the volume of trade in the state has increased geometrically and the positive ripple effect will soon be felt by all indigenes and residents of the state,” he said.

Baderinwa maintained that in spite of the economic hardship that crippled the finances of the state, agro-industries, small and medium scale enterprises survived and are booming in the state.

He stated that the state government through the Osun Micro Finance Agency and the Ministry of Commerce, Corporative and Investment were providing soft loans to traders and business owners in the state to strengthen their trades and businesses.