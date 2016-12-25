Christmas: Let Us Renew Hope In God – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has called on Christians in the country to renew their hope in God as they celebrate the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ.

The governor stated this in his Christmas message to Nigerians in Ado-Ekiti yesterday.

The governor noted that the birth of the Lord Jesus ?gave man the hope of having his sonship in God restored and therefore called on Christians to be thankful and appreciate God’s goodness of giving them a second chance.

“Since our leaders have truly proven that having confidence in man is vanity, ?as they have failed to meet expectations, the only one and true hope is in God. This festive period symbolizes God’s unfailing love and grace towards mankind and we must renew our hope in Him.

“We all have seen how our leaders have dashed our hope and failed to meet our expectations, but in God, there is no failure. While we mark the Christmas period soberly and with deep reflection on the state of our country, we must bear in mind that with God, hope is not lost,” he said.

Governor Fayose also urged the people of Ekiti State to be security conscious, saying that some unscrupulous elements might want to capitalize on the yuletide season to perpetrate evil.