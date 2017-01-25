Cleric, DSS In Face-off Over Comment On Herdsmen

A cleric, Apostle Johnson Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide with headquarters in Auchi, Edo State, on Wednesday had a raw deal in the hands of operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State who attempted to forcibly take him to their office for interrogation.

It was gathered that the fiery cleric, who was in Ekiti for a two-day revival, had during his sermon, decried the spate of killing of innocent people by Fulani herdsmen in various parts of the country.

He also warned Christians against folding their arms and not defending themselves in the face of unprovoked attacks.

Suleiman also asked Christians to also rise up and defend themselves, if it would involve being arm?ed too.

The cleric, who paid a call on Governor Ayodele Fayose at the Government House, was afterwards trailed by DSS agents to his hotel room with the aim of arresting him.

Fayose, who attended Tuesday’s edition of the revival, was informed of the plans by the DSS agents and subsequently mobilized to the scene.

Already, security officials of the hotel where Suleiman lodged, had resisted DSS agents’ attempts to arrest him.