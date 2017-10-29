Cleric Urges Christians To Show Love By Giving To Needy

A cleric, Evangelist Okwu Nwaka, has urged Christians to exercise genuine love by giving to people around them, especially the needy and preachers of the gospel.

Nwaka gave the advice in a homily he delivered during a service at Anglican Church of Ascension, Enugu on Sunday.

The homily has as the theme: “Showing Love to God’s Servant’’.

He noted giving to show love might be to give out one’s possessions, time, money and even talent.

“Every genuine love always leads to giving to people within and around us; who might be related to us or not.

“Christians must learn how to love and appreciate the shepherd overseeing to their spiritual and physical wellbeing as well,’’ he said.

According to him, the blessings associated with showing love for the gospel through giving to the needy and men of God are so enormous.

“Giving to a man of God and the needy open doors of prosperity in one’s life.

“It also helps to facilitate answers to one’s prayers over a burden or demand of life.

“It makes wealth go round as a channel of wealth redistribution as well as gives everyone a sense of belonging and care in order to engender lasting peace within neighbourhoods and the society at large.”

Highlight of the service was the appreciation of Rev. Maxwell Onyia and Rev. Ebenezer Nnanwata, who are the Priest-in-Charge and Curate of the Church respectively.