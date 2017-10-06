Commandant National Defence College Commends NAF Efforts In Internal Security Operations

The Commandant of the National Defence College (NDC) Abuja, Rear Admiral Adeniyi Osinowo, has commended the efforts of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in the fight against insurgency and other forms of criminalities in the country.

The Commandant, who was on a courtesy visit to the NAF Headquarters in Abuja, also seized the opportunity to appreciate the NAF’s continuous support to the College.

He cited the airlifting of staff and participants of the College during its study tours as well as the NAF’s administrative support towards meeting the manpower needs of the College.

Rear Admiral Osinowo stated that he was at the NAF Headquarters to identify with the successes so far recorded by the NAF under the leadership of Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

According to the Commandant, the College is currently focussing its research efforts on addressing pertinent security challenges confronting the country.

He added that efforts were ongoing to reposition the Centre for Strategic Research and Studies (CSRS) to support the Federal Government and the Armed Forces in proffering solutions to the nation’s challenges by offering policy options.

In addition, the Commandant said the College would work towards improving synergy with other institutions of strategic studies such as the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) and the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) in order to proffer solutions to the nation’s strategic issues.

While welcoming the Commandant, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) stated that the NAF takes particular interest in the College, being one of the institutions saddled with the responsibility of producing the Nation’s strategic leaders.

Air Marshal Abubakar charged the College to be innovative in addressing the Nation’s security challenges to ensure a stable country.

The CAS also commended the College’s planned efforts to foster closer relationship with other institutions of strategic studies, which he noted would facilitate synergy, to the country’s advantage.

Abubakar also urged the College to come up with papers, similar to the College’s traditional President’s papers, to address specific challenges facing respective Services.

Furthermore, the CAS encouraged the College to organise short courses for Commanders and others in various leadership positions, in liaison with institutions such as the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), for enhanced capacity building.

While assuring the Commandant of the NAF’s continuous support as might be required, Air Marshal Abubakar again congratulated the new Commandant of the NDC and wished him well in the new assignment.