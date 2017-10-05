Corruption: EFCC Arraigns former Edo SUBEB Chair, Four Others

The Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, October 5, 2017 arraigned the a former Chairman of Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prince Stephen Alao and four other members of the board; Adams Osabuohie, (Director of Finance and Administration), Dove Momodu , Mallam Ali Sulayman (Acting Board Chairman) and Dr. Aisosa Amadaun before Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele of the Edo State High Court, Benin City, on charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, conferring corrupt advantage upon self and knowingly holding private interest in a contract award and abuse of office respectively.

Prince Alao and his co-travellers however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In view of their plea, the defence counsel, F. Eleme, M. C. Ohio and I. Aiguobaruejhin filed bail applications on behalf of the defendants and served the prosecution led by Benedict Ubi . The prosecution counsel however prayed the court for time to study and respond to the application.

The court adjourned till 9th October, 2017 for hearing on the bail application and 26th and 27th, October, 2017 for hearing of the substantive matter. They are to be remanded in prison custody pending the hearing of their bail applications.

One of the charges preferred against them reads, “that you Prince Stephen Alao, Adams Osabuohien, Dove Momodu, Mallam Ali Sulayman and Dr. Aisosa Amadasun, sometime in the years 2013 to 2016, at Edo State conspired to commit an offence under Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, No. 5, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2000”.

The accused persons allegedly abused their office and fraudulently diverted public funds through payments for non-existent contracts, diversion of Tender fees and illegal sale of government properties.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

5th September, 2017