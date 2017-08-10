Corruption: Obaseki Seeks Partnership With EFCC On Capacity Building For Civil Servants

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, is seeking the collaboration of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the introduction of a capacity building programme to enlighten civil servants about corruption related issues.

Obaseki made the request when he received the Head of the Benin zonal office of the EFCC, Mr. Mailafia Yakubu, on a courtesy visit at Government House in Benin City on Thursday.

The governor expressing satisfaction with the creation of the commission’s office in the state, said civil servants in Edo State would have to enroll in the course as part of evaluation process for them.

Obaseki said the problem in the country was not lack of resources but of corruption, which has eaten deep into all sectors of the country.

He said that the commission shared the same vision as his administration and as such would work together in re-orientating the minds of the public on the destructive effect of corruption to nation building.

“It is our responsibility to raise consciousness and tell the people about the negative implication of corruption in the society and the penalties for wrong doing,” he said.

He added that the commission’s support would also be needed to eradicate human trafficking from the state.

Earlier, Yakubu said the Benin zonal office of the EFCC which is the 9th to be established in the country, covers activities in Edo, Delta and some parts of Ondo and Anambra States.

He said the office was created to extend the fight against corruption to the grassroots and to allow more Nigerians take ownership of the fight.

Yakubu solicited the support of the state government and that of the people of the state to ensure that corruption and related crimes were fought to a stand still.