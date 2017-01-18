Councillor, Four Others Arrested Over Sale of IDPs Food

A Supervisory Councillor for Agriculture in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno state, Umar Ibrahim and four others have been arrested by the Maiduguri office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC for the alleged diversion of 300 bags of rice donated by Danish Refugee Council (DRC), a Non Governmental Organization and meant for Internally Displayed Persons( IDPs) in the council.

The arrest was triggered by intelligence report. Others arrested along with the councillor are: Bulama Ali Zangebe , Modu Bulama, Halilu Abdullahi and Abacha Ali.

According to some of the suspects, the Caretaker Chairman of Mafa Local Government, Shettima Lawan Maina allegedly instructed the sale of the rice to the duo of Alhaji Lawan Ibrahim of Bolori Stores and Umar Salisu at the rate of N8, 500 per bag.

Maina and two other suspects are still at large.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head Media & Publicity

18th January, 2017