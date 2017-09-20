Court Grants Worker N100,000 Bail For Stealing N91,500 From Employer

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Surulere area of Lagos has granted N100,000 bail to a sales representative, Iziogor Benard, who allegedly stole N91,500 being proceeds from baked cake sales from his employer.?

Presiding judge, Chief Magistrate, Mr Aro Lambo, who gave the ruling on Wednesday also granted the accused one surety in like sum adding that the surety should be gainfully employed with an evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Benerd, 30, whose address was not provided, pleaded not guilty to a charge of stealing but the prosecuting police officer, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande, had told the court that the accused committed the offence at Tejuosho Market, Lagos, sometime in June.

She said the accused stole N91,500 being proceeds from sales of baked cake belonging to the complainant, Nathaniel Asuquo.

??The offence contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised) and that the offence is punishable with at least three years imprisonment.

The case was adjourned until Oct. 12 for mention.