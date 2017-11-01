Court Halts Senate’s Probe Of IGP

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

The ongoing Senate probe into various allegations against the Inspector-General of Police Mr. Ibrahim Idris was stalled on Wednesday, following court proceedings on the planned probe.

Senator Isah Hamman Misau (Bauchi Central), had accused Idris of unduly promoting officers of the Police Force and also extorting money from Commissioners of Police before posting, as well as extorting money from oil companies and private individuals who enjoy special security services of the Police.

Subsequent on the motion on point of order by Senator Misau, the Senate President Bukola Saraki mandated an adhoc committee under the chairmanship of the Senate Deputy Whip, Francis Alimikhena to investigate the allegations.

Having served the IGP an invitation letter on 16th October 2017, the police was billed to appear before the committee on Wednesday, 1st November, 2017.

Briefing National Assembly reporters, on Wednesday, Senator Alimikhena said the committee received a letter from the IGP’s lawyer, Alex Izyon, on Tuedsay, informing the committee that “it would amount to subjudice if the Inspector General of Police appears before the Senate committee, on the same issue that is before the competent court of law”.

Alimikhena, however, said that the IGP would be invited to appear before the senate on Tuesday, 7th November.

According to him, “part of the reason why we are inviting the IG has to do with the issue of virement of 2016 and 2017 Appropriation Act and the oversight raised by Senator Misau”.

He insisted that IGP Idris must appear before the Senate next week, failure of which he said “section 89(c) of the 1999 constitution would be invoked on him”.

However, it could be ascertained as at press time that the committee received the correspondence from the prosecuting counsel Alex Izyion.

“It is generally considered inappropriate to comment publicly or on cases sub judice, or to take action regarding a over which a suit has been filed, which can be an offence itself , leading to contempt of court, for which a person can be jailed, thus, going by provision of the law it’s sub judice for the IGP to appear before the committee since he was joined in the several suits filed before different court on the same matter investigated by the committee”.