Court Remands Man For Swindling Lagos CJ Of N7 Million
August 10 20:03 2017

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ebute Metta has ordered the remand of  one Sulaiman Aminu who is alleged to have defrauded the Chief Justice of Lagos State, Justice Olufunmilayo Atilade, of the sum of N7 million.

Aminu is to be remanded at Kirikiri Prison on the orders of Magistrate Mrs A.O. Salawu for the next 30 days.

The police prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Of Police (ASP), Fidelis Dike, told the court that the accused and others, who are at large, had committed the offences between January and March.

Dike alleged that the accused had defrauded Atilade of N7 million, being payment made to him for a building plan approval, which he failed to deliver.

Aminu is also alleged to have forged revenue receipt of Lagos State government to cover up his act.

The offences contravene sections 314(1) (A)(B), 334(1), 365(1), and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

Dike had urged the court to remand the accused pending  the completion of investigation adding that his request was pursuant to section 264(1)(2) of Administration of Criminal Justice Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

