Court Remands Man In Prison Over Death Of Lagos Prince

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

A 29-year-old man, Adekunle Lawal was on Friday remanded in Ikoyi Prison on the orders of an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Lawal, whose address was not given, was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on murder of a man, Yusuf Elegushi, a prince of the Elegushi royal family in Lagos.

Presiding judge, Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja, who gave the ruling, said the accused should remain behind bars pending legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs).

The victim who is a graduate of Business Administration from the University of Lagos, was the son of a Lagos High Chief, Muritala Adedoyin Elegushi.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor Chinalu Uwadione told the court that the accused committed the offences on March 17, 2016 at 7.30 p.m. at Solution Base Bus Stop, Alagutan in Lekki.

He said the accused had shot Yusuf Elegushi on the head while he was trying to rescue a victim who had earlier been shot by Lawal.

The offences contravened Sections 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The case has been adjourned until October 20.