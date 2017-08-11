Court Remands Pastor Over Wife’s Death In Lagos

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ebute Metta, Lagos has remanded a 43-year-old Pastor, Stephen Edoh, at the Ikoyi Prisons.

The move followed his prosecution by the police in the state who accused him of allegedly killing his wife, Patience Rose, aged 34.

By the court’s pronouncement, the accused is to remain in prison custody, pending legal advice from the Office of the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The Prosecutor, Inspector Chinalu Uwadione, said that the accused committee the offence on June 9, at No. 5, Church St., Cele-Nica, Mebamu, Ishashi, Lagos.

Uwadione alleged that the accused had given the deceased the sum of N30,000 to visit her sister, where she was caught trying to commit suicide by drinking an insecticide called “Sniper’’ but was rescued by on lookers..

“The deceased was later found dead and the same bottle of “sniper’’ placed besides her,’’ he said.

Sniper is a household insecticide widely used in eradicating pests from homes.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.S. Okubule, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody, pending legal advice from the DPP’s Office.
The case was adjourned until Sept. 22, for the advice.

