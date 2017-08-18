Court Remands Traditional Ruler, Three Others For Murder Of Policeman

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

A Magistrates Court sitting in Lagos, on Friday ordered the remand of three men, who allegedly buried a policeman alive at Ebute Lekki community in Lagos.

The accused are the Baale of Osoroko community, in Ibeju-Lekki, near Lagos, Chief Olusegun Oyiri, 61, Akeem Balogun, 51; Badiru Aroki, 66; and Shakiru Nasiru, 59.

After their pleas were taken, the presiding judge, Mrs. A.O. Salawu, ordered that they be kept at the Ikoyi Prisons, pending an advice from the Lagos State director of public prosecutions.

She adjourned until August 31 for ruling in the bail application of the community leader while further hearing in the case of the three men was adjourned until September 21.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Fidelis Dike, told the court that the three men committed the crime on November 29, 2016 at Osoroko community.

He alleged that the accused men abducted the policeman, Insp. Sunday Musa, while he was on patrol duty in the community.

The policeman was whisked away to Ebute-Lekki, where his hands were tied to his back and then buried alive.

Musa’s corpse was later discovered and exhumed, seven months after.

His completely decayed body was found together with his AK 47 rifle with two magazines and 30 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunitions were recovered at the Baale’s house.

The offences contravene Sections 223 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 223 stipulates death sentence for convicts.