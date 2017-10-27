Court Sentences Two White South Africans Who Forced Black Man Into Coffin

Two white South Africans who forced a black man into a coffin have been given harsh sentences, with the judge saying they showed no remorse for the racist crime which shocked South Africa.

The two farmers, Theo Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen, got 14 and 11 years respectively on charges of assault, kidnapping and attempted murder.

They had forced the victim, Victor Mlothshwa, into a coffin and threatened to set it alight as Mlothshwa begged for his life.

Mobile phone footage of the incident went viral in South Africa, where 23 years after the end of apartheid racial divisions still run deep.

