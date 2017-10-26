Court Summons: ‘We’ll Resist Moves To Embarrass Jonathan, Says Ijaw Youths

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), on Thusday said it has discovered gand plans to embarrass former President Goodluck Jonathan.

In a statement issued by the Deputy-President of the council, Mr. Iyerifama Godswill Jaja, on Monday, the group vowed to resist any of such attempt to publicly ridicule Jonathan.

The statement is coming on the heels of a summon by a Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja compelling Jonathan to appear before it in the case of money laundering preferred against a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh.

The former leader had been summoned to appear next week as a defence witness by Metuh.

The IYC said that the court summon was a calculated attempt to ridicule Jonathan through the instrumentally of the court.

“It must be stated for emphasis and without mincing words that any act of embarrassment, public ridicule and prosecution of the former president of Nigeria would be resisted by any means necessary,” the statement reads.

Articulating its position further, the group added that “It is totally absurd for a former president who has served this country selflessly and sustained the hard earned democracy we have today; to be dragged by one court or the other, more less to be treated as a common witness.

“We hereby warn all agents of the present Federal Government to retrace their actions and stop prosecutions based on ethnicity and regional lines,” he said.